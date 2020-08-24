New method devised to classify containment zones

KOCHI

Ernakulam district reports 165 new COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 containment zones in the district will be decided based on the number of new patients outside the list of primary contacts of the first patient in the zone. A review meeting presided over by District Collector S. Suhas decided that a week into a place being classified as a containment zone, there would be a review and if there emerged a new patient outside the primary contact list of patients from the area, it would continue to be a hotspot. The area would be taken out of the list otherwise, said a communication.

A total of 165 persons were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in the district on Monday, 160 of them acquiring the infection through local transmission, while 143 patients recovered.

The district till Monday had 15,954 persons under disease surveillance and 171 of them were in COVID-19 care centres. New admissions to the treatment centres and hospitals were 257 on Monday, while 180 people were discharged. The district had 1,887 confirmed patients undergoing treatment.

As many as 1,249 samples were collected for testing from the district on Monday. Training in infection control and use of personal protective equipment was given to lab technicians, staff nurses, and cleaning staff designated to PVS Hospital, which was converted into a COVID-19 hospital over the past few months.

COVID-19 positive cases without known source of infection would now have a list of their primary contacts prepared by the medical officer with the support of Station House Officer of the area. The list would then be submitted to the district authority. A 14-day quarantine would be mandatory for everyone on the primary contact list besides their family members. Posters would be pasted in front of houses of people in quarantine with their permission, the review meeting decided.