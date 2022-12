New member of apex court e-committee assumes charge

December 08, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kochi

She was working as Registrar (computerisation) and Director (IT) of the Kerala High Court

Saleena V.G. Nair, who was working as Registrar (computerisation) and Director (IT) of the Kerala High Court, was appointed member (processes) of the e-committee of the Supreme Court by the Chief Justice of India. She assumed the office on Thursday. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

