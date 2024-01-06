New major archbishop should give priority to unity over conflict, say lay people of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

January 06, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese want the new major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church to be beyond reproach, to possess moral strength, give priority to unity over conflict and be capable of walking with the people.

The demands came up at a day-long symposium of lay people of the archdiocese in Kochi on Saturday, addressed by senior clerics and lay leadership, ahead of a meeting of the synod of bishops later this month to elect a new head of the nearly five-million-strong Syro-Malabar Church worldwide. The election of a new head of the Church is a must after incumbent major archbishop cardinal George Alencherry stepped down on December 7.

The symposium focused on the expectations and anxieties of the faithful and what they expected from the new major archbishop. At the back of the lay people’s consultations on Saturday is the current lull in what has been a battle over mass liturgy, which intensified last year, spilling into the streets, as arguments grew into standoffs, triggering openly strident stand against the Church hierarchy and defiance of an appeal by Pope Francis to begin unified mass from Christmas day last year.

Lay people of the archdiocese numbering around half-a-million are optimistic that the new major archbishop will resolve the 50-year-old liturgy issue, reconcile the Church hierarchy with the group of priests and lay people opposed to the synod’s recommendation for unified mass.

Riju Kanjukkaran, spokesman of Almaya Munnettam, which organised the symposium, said the discussions on Saturday comprised thoughts and discussions that had taken place in the past at the local community level.

The discussions pointed out that several bishops, now heading dioceses in the Syro-Malabar Church, had faced allegations of varying degrees. Of the 65 bishops of the Church, 53 have voting rights. Some of them were at the centre of controversies too, the group claimed. It would not be good for the future of the Church if any of such controversial figures were elected to head the church, the group said.

The symposium also alleged that the Church had failed to react in a mature manner to the social realities in the recent past. A visionary major archbishop with discretion would add to the weight of the Church in matters of social action, it held.

The major archbishop should also be one who had imbibed the spirit of Pope Francis’s call for discussions, which could help resolve issues in the archdiocese amicably. He should walk with the people and emphasise unity, considering that stubbornness and extreme stand would not help the Church, the symposium said.