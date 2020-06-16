New-look Butt Road Park to greet visitors

A slew of changes await visitors at Butt Road Beach Park as it reopens after the lockdown.
The highlight of the renovation of the park is a fountain that springs into action as soon as one goes close to it. The fountain is being set up in a portion of the pond in the middle of the park, while the rest of the space will remain dry.
“When an event takes place on the nearby stage, the fountain can be switched off, and chairs can be placed conveniently on the ground,” said District Tourism Promotion Council secretary Beena Madhu.
The fountain is being readied as part of a ₹1-crore project of the Department of Tourism. Besides the fountain, the project includes construction of a compound wall on the western side of the park. “Work on the new facilities began much before the lockdown was announced. However, we had to suspend work for a while,” Ms. Beena said. A matter of concern is the unavailability of workers, she said.
A cycle track, traffic park for children, and the renovation of cafeteria and lighting were also in the pipeline.
