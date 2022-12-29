New lift operational in emergency department at Ernakulam MCH

December 29, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

A state-of-the-art lift has been installed in the emergency section of the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery. The new lift replaces the one that was installed around 20 years ago, said a communication from medical superintendent Dr. Ganesh Mohan here on Thursday.

The installation of the new lift, which can accommodate up to 27 persons, takes the number of lifts at the MCH to five.

Youth Congress activists had taken out a march a few days ago protesting against the condition of the lift after a video of a burns victim’s body being taken down the stairs went viral on social media.

Work on the lift in the emergency department began in October. The electrical section of the Public Works department released a report announcing the completion of work on the new lift on December 23. The electrical inspectorate was then given the completion certificate for examination of the lift.

The work was monitored on a daily basis, the communication added. The lift is at the main entrance to the burns treatment section. As many as 18 burns patients were treated during the installation of the lift.

