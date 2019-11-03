New lab to ensure quality milk supply

The new milk testing laboratory being built at a cost of ₹8 crore of assistance from National Dairy Development Board under the National Programme for Dairy Development will be a world-class facility to be used by the three regional milk producers’ cooperatives in the State.

Besides the laboratory that will be NABL accredited, there will be 11 milk scanners at the 11 dairies being run by the three regional milk cooperative under the Milma umbrella.

The milk scanners will cost ₹85 lakh each and the money for the project too has been provided by NDDB as part of a major drive to ensure quality milk across the country. A total of ₹17.35 crore has been allotted to Kerala for the quality assurance projects.

A senior official of Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union said that though a large number of samples were being tested, it was a matter of some consolation that only a few of the samples were found to be unsafe for human consumption. Only 7.1% of a total of about 1,500 samples tested by the Food Safety and Standards Authority were found to be unsafe.

Some others were found to be sub-standard, which meant not unsafe but poor in quality, the official added.