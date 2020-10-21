New Krishi Vigyan Kendra sales counter opened at CMFRI

Kochi

21 October 2020 01:10 IST

The newly-designed sales counter of Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra has been commissioned at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). Relocated to the roadside for the convenience of the public, the sales counter now enables easy access directly from the Goshree Road, said a communication here.

The sales counter has a ‘Farm Shoppe’ which offers fresh and packed food products, including vegetables and fish, and a ‘Farm Store’ where seeds, plants, feeds and organic manure are available. The ‘Farm Shoppe’ offers branded food products directly procured from farmers, farmer collectives and self-help groups. Food and health products that are being used at home on a daily basis such as cleaned fish, cut vegetables, fruits, pokkali rice, country eggs, milk, cooking oil, pulses, spices, ghee, etc. are available at the Farm Shoppe.

Frozen ripe jackfruit, raw jackfruit and jackfruit seeds are available throughout the seasons at the shop which was set up to ensure reasonable price to farmers without the interference of middlemen and, at the same, ensuring quality and toxin-free food products for consumers.

The Farm Store offers feeds, seeds and organic manures on daily basis along with fish fingerlings, chicks, poultry shelters, fish cage, azolla units and hydroponic units subject to booking. In addition, various farm machinery and tools are available for rent from the Farm Store.

More facilities will be made available in future by utilising the network of ICAR and KVKs functioning across the country, said Shinoj Subramanian, head of KVK. The sales counter will remain open from 9.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on all working days. Phone: 8281757450.