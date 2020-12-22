New Kochi Corporation Council members sworn in

Kochi

22 December 2020 02:16 IST

74 members take oath of office at a function cut short by COVID curbs

The 74 newly elected councillors of the Kochi Corporation took the oath of office on Monday in a ceremony cut short by COVID-19 restrictions.

District Collector S. Suhas administered the oath to the senior-most councillor, Mercy George, who won from the Poonithura Division. In order to comply with COVID-19 curbs and avoid prolonging the gathering at the council hall, Ms. George administered the oath to all councillors together, rather than calling upon each individually.

Marking their victory after 10 years, the LDF councillors were greeted with crimson garlands. IUML rebel T.K. Ashraf and J. Sanilmon, the two Independents who had promised support to the LDF, were seated alongside senior LDF councillors M. Anilkumar and C.A. Shakkeer.

While officials asked everybody but the councillors and mediapersons to step outside to avoid crowding, the two small galleries of the flower-decked council hall were packed. Two TV screens were set up in the courtyard of the corporation office for the public, besides party workers and family members of the councillors.

UDF councillors assembled at the Ernakulam District Congress Committee office and marched together to the council for the oath-taking ceremony, while the five NDA councillors met at the Revenue Tower before they walked into the council.

A brief council meeting was also held on Monday with Ms. George at the helm, at which she announced December 28 as the date for the election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The District Collector has been in-charge of the corporation after the term of the previous council ended on November 11. Of the 74 new members, 46 are debutants, according to a corporation official.

While none of the LDF councillors addressed the council at its first meeting, the UDF’s Deepthi Mary Varghese and M.G. Aristottil spoke briefly. “The ruling and opposing fronts will work together towards the city’s development,” Ms. Varghese said.

Municipal councils

Newly elected municipal council members in the district were sworn in on Monday.

Officials chosen by the Election Commission administered the oath of office to the senior-most member of the council, and the member in turn read out the oath to other members, said a communication here.

The first meeting of the newly elected members was chaired by the senior-most member.

Chairpersons and vice chairpersons of municipalities will be elected on December 28.