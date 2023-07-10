HamberMenu
New Khadi shirts from Kunnukara

July 10, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A new brand of Khadi shirts will be available in the market from Monday. The shirts are being brought out by the Kunnukara panchayat unit of the Kerala Khadi Village Industries Board, said a communication here on Sunday.

The shirts have been designed with the help of the Kerala Institute of Fashion Technology. The shirts are handwoven and made of silk. Along with shirts, other materials like churidars and dresses for babies will also be available. The new unit was inaugurated in October last year by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

