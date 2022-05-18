New Kerala High Court judge sworn in

Newly appointed Additional High Court Judge Shoba Annama Eapen being sworn in by Chief Justice S. Manikumar on Wednesday.

The newly appointed Additional Kerala High Court Judge, Shoba Annamma Eapen, was sworn in by Chief Justice S. Manikumar at a ceremony held in the Chief Justice’s Court on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended among others by High Court judges, Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup, law officers, and lawyers.