New KAT members appointed

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 22, 2022 19:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

P.V. Asha
M.R. Sreelatha
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former High Court judge P.V. Asha and Special Government Pleader in the High Court M.R. Sreelatha have been appointed judicial members of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT). Asha had served as a High Court judge from May 21, 2014 to May 28, 2021. She is an expert in service and Constitutional laws and has served as Senior Government Pleader in the High Court before her appointment as High Court judge. Sreelatha, a High Court lawyer, was a Senior Government Pleader from 2006 to 2011 and had been serving as Special Government Pleader from 2016.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app