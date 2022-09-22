New KAT members appointed

P.V. Asha

Former High Court judge P.V. Asha and Special Government Pleader in the High Court M.R. Sreelatha have been appointed judicial members of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT). Asha had served as a High Court judge from May 21, 2014 to May 28, 2021. She is an expert in service and Constitutional laws and has served as Senior Government Pleader in the High Court before her appointment as High Court judge. Sreelatha, a High Court lawyer, was a Senior Government Pleader from 2006 to 2011 and had been serving as Special Government Pleader from 2016.