New judicial member of RERA tribunal will be appointed after June 4, Kerala government tells HC

The State government on Friday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that appointment to the judicial member post at the Kerala State Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (RERA), which will fall vacant on May 27, will be made immediately after June 4. The government pleader made the submission when a writ petition seeking a directive to the State government to make appointment to the post of judicial member come up before the Bench comprising Justice A. Muhammed Mustaque and Justice S. Manu.

According to the petitioner, incumbent member Babu Prakash will retire on May 27. The government pleader submitted that the selection process was over and due to the Lok Sabha elections, appointment could not be made. In view of the submissions made by the government pleader, the court disposed of the writ petition.

