New jobs to be created in aviation sector, says Kerala Industries Minister

May 24, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - KOCHI

Infrastructure development in the aviation sector has been included in the 22 priority sectors identified in the proposed new industrial policy

The Hindu Bureau

The new bullet-resistant vehicle introduced by CIAL. 

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said that the State government’s new industrial policy will create more jobs in aviation and related sectors.

He was launching six new initiatives, including those introduced at the aircraft maintenance hangar of Cochin International Aviation Services Limited, the subsidiary company of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

Infrastructure development in the aviation sector has been included in the 22 priority sectors identified in the proposed new industrial policy. The company operating the maintenance hangar hailed it as its best in South Asia. The facility employed around 300 people at present, said Mr. Rajeeve.

The new automatic door system of the hangar, a bullet-resistant vehicle purchased to enhance security at CIAL, and the new lighting system along the apron were also inaugurated.

The Minister handed over the certificate of maintenance of the first aircraft to be repaired at the hangar to the maintenance manager of Flynas, a Saudi Arabian low-cost airline.

Anwar Sadat, MLA, inaugurated the new service road parallel to the main road to the airport. Roji John, MLA, inaugurated the road constructed to facilitate easy access to the airport for passengers from Kalady. CIAL managing director S. Suhas was present.

