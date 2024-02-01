New incubation centre under KIED to come up at Angamaly

February 01, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED), under the Department of Industries and Commerce will launch an incubation centre for budding entrepreneurs at the Enterprises Development Centre, Angamaly.

New enterprises in the take-off stage as well as micro, small and medium enterprises registered in the state can apply to use the facilities of the proposed incubation centre. A total of 21 cubicle spaces has been made available for the incubation centre at Angamaly. The workspace has been designed to improve productivity, encourage creativity, cooperation, a comprehensive support system beyond office space, mentorship, networking opportunities, and new opportunities for growth.

High-speed Wi-Fi facility, air conditioned space, access cards for incubators, meeting and conference halls are also available. Those interested in using the facility can visit www.kled.info/incubation/ and submit applications before February 3. Only those who are selected need to pay the fees. For more details contact 0484 2550322/9567538749.

KIED was set up jointly by the State and Central government in 2005 as an autonomous entity and aims to support new entrepreneurs and build a culture of entrepreneurship for the future generations.

Providing the youth with orientation towards human resources development, skill training and leadership are the key aims of the institute. It has tied up with national and international bodies like the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and International Labour Organisation.

