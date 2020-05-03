New hotspots in Ernakulam

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has categorised Edakkattuvayal and Manjalloor panchayats in the district as hotspots.

The areas were demarcated as hotspots due to the presence of residents identified as contacts of those who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 elsewhere, said District Medical Officer N.K. Kuttappan.

While Edakkattuvayal has residents who had been in contact with a COVID-19 patient in Palakkad, Manjalloor has people who had contact with a patient in Kottayam.

At present, there are 880 persons in home quarantine in the district.

The district has not recorded a positive case after the last patient was discharged from hospital on Friday.

The district sent 42 samples for COVID-19 tests on Sunday, and had received results of 42 samples, all of which were negative.

‘Remove from list’

Meanwhile, the District Collector has recommended the removal of Manjalloor from the list of hotspots as all primary and secondary contacts had tested negative for the virus.

He also recommended that Kaloor South ward be removed from the list of hotspots as the patient from the area was discharged from hospital and all the contacts were released from quarantine.