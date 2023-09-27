HamberMenu
New guidelines for betterment of police: DIG

September 27, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Putta Vimaladitya has said that the new set of guidelines issued by the DIG will help in the betterment of the police force in the long run.

Asked about the reservations of grassroots-level police personnel about the guidelines, Mr. Vimaladitya told The Hindu that it was only natural since it was about pushing people out of their comfort zones. Police stations, he said, were in a bad and shabby condition that called for an intervention.

The new guidelines will increase the space available at police stations for personnel to work. It will put an end to the practice of unnecessarily leaving behind clothes and other things at the station. Turning police station into a place of stay will also be avoided.

Mr. Vimaladitya reasoned that the direction that police personnel should always be in uniform would give the feeling of increased police presence in the public. The increased presence of uniformed police personnel in public transport will inspire greater confidence among people.

“Officers will also find increased pride in wearing the uniform. There will be a lot of positive impact and hence those instructions were issued,” said Mr. Vimaladitya.

