New GST rates may impact Kudumbashree microenterprises

Though most units are exempted from GST registration, they will have to hike price to include tax

Though most units are exempted from GST registration, they will have to hike price to include tax

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates that kicked in earlier this week are likely to impact nearly 50,000 Kudumbashree microenterprises in the production sector across the State.

Of particular relevance to these enterprises is the 5% GST slapped on pre-packed and labelled food items. Microenterprises remain one of the critical livelihood means for nearly 1.50 lakh Neighbourhood Group (NHG) members with little other income. They deal in about 160 different categories of products ranging from flour powder and pickles to handicrafts, soaps and toiletries.

Registration exemption

Since majority of these enterprises remain exempted from GST registration on account of their annual turnover being less than ₹40 lakh, the new GST rates may still be applicable to their products hitting the market warranting a proportionate increase in price, said senior Kudumbashree sources. They observed that ultimately the burden falls on the customers.

The Kudumbashree Mission has not yet reached out to these entrepreneurs as officials are also trying to assess the impact of the new rates and how it pans out. “Anyway, the Kudumbashree Mission has little role in deciding the price of products offered by these enterprises. While the entrepreneurs decide the price after factoring in the market, our role is largely restricted to offering support by way of funding and training. However, if they face problems in the wake of the new GST rates, then we will definitely intervene,” said a senior official with the Kudumbashree Mission.

Products offered by microenterprises are marketed through multiple avenues, including local markets, dedicated Kudumbashree bazars, nano markets, and provisions stores. Besides, they are also sold through stalls set up at fairs and festivals. Except for select seasonal products, most of the products are produced on a daily basis and hit the market regularly.

Entrepreneurs are also keeping their fingers crossed adopting a wait and watch policy. “It is too early to go for price revision. We will watch how the new rates will affect the market for various products and act accordingly,” said Shiji Ravi, an Area Development Society member of Kudumbashree in ward 2 of Chottanikkara panchayat.