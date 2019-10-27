New flight services to Dammam, Maldives in winter schedule of CIAL

The winter schedule of Cochin International Airport (CIAL) will be effective between October 27, 2019, and March 2020 and features new services to Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Island of Hanimadhoo in the Maldives.

The total aircraft movements in a week will be 1,346 with the addition of new services. FLY NAS, a budget airline from Saudi Arabia, will operate three services a week to Dammam giving a fillip to CIAL’s connectivity to Saudi Arabia. Airlines such as Saudia, Air India, and Air India Express are already operational to various airports in the country. Indigo has also announced new Dammam service in the winter schedule, apart from their Jeddah service, said a press release here.

Island Aviation Services, an airline owned by the government of the Maldives, will operate new thrice-a-week services to Hanimadhoo. Indigo already operates a daily service to the island nation from CIAL.

The domestic sector will have new services to Delhi by Go Air; to Chennai by Air Asia India; and to Kolkata, Chennai, and Tirupati by Spicejet. Metros such as Delhi and Bengaluru will have 12 direct daily services and Chennai and Mumbai will have eight services. CIAL has direct connectivity to Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Goa, Hubli, Kannur, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The international sector is being served with direct connectivity to the Middle East, Singapore, Colombo, Bangkok, Tel Aviv, and Kuala Lumpur.

The winter schedule has been prepared in view of the runway re-surfacing work slated between November 20 and March 26, 2020. The runway will be closed for operation between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. A majority of the flights were rescheduled to slots in between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

The arrangement will see the termination of only two services in the international sector and four in the domestic sector.

CIAL handles more than one million passengers annually and hectic preparations, including the extension of operational time of check- in counters, are being done to make sure hassle-free passenger movement during the time of runway-resurfacing.

CIAL has advised passengers to utilise the extended timing of check-in counter operation to avoid last-minute rush. Domestic check-in counters would be operated three hours prior to departures, the press release added.