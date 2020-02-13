Kochi

New Flag Officer Sea Training takes charge

Rear Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar

Rear Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar  

Rear Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar has assumed charge as the Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST) at the Southern Naval Command here.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he is an anti-submarine warfare specialist. He was the executive officer of the missile corvette INS Kirpan and missile destroyer INS Mysore and has commanded the missile corvette INS Kora, stealth frigate INS Shivalik and the aircraft carrier INS Viraat. He also worked as assistant chief of the Integrated Defence Staff at the Defence Intelligence Agency, New Delhi; Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at Western Naval Command; and as Flag Officer Commanding, Maharashtra Naval Area.

He took over from Rear Admiral K.Swaminathan, who is taking over as Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet.

