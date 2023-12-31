ADVERTISEMENT

New Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief for Southern Naval Command

December 31, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Vice Admiral V. Srinivas (right) taking over as Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Southern Naval Command from Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi. 

Vice Admiral V. Srinivas took over as the 30th Flag Officer Commanding- in-Chief (FOCINC) of the Southern Naval Command on Sunday at a ceremonial parade held at Naval Base, Kochi.

He succeeds Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi who retired upon superannuation after serving in the Navy for almost four decades. Floral wreaths were placed at the Venduruthy War Memorial by both the officers in a solemn ceremony held to pay homage to defence personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation.

Vice Admiral Srinivas is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987. An anti-submarine warfare specialist, he served onboard frontline submarines INS Shalki, INS Shishumar, and INS Shankul (during Op. Vijay).

In his career spanning 36 years, he has commanded INS Shankul on two occasions, destroyer INS Ranvir and the nuclear submarine INS Chakra.

He graduated from the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and Naval War College in Goa. His operational experiences include operations Pawan, Vijay and Parakram. He had served as Flag Officer, Submarines and was the Inspector General, Nuclear Safety (IGNS). He was awarded the Nau Sena Medal in 2009 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2021.

