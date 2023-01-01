New fertiliser plant to help FACT take turnover to ₹8,000 crore  

January 01, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The public sector Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore expects the company’s turnover to touch ₹8,000 crore by financial year 2025-26, which is projected to be the first full year of operation of a new fertiliser plant.

The new plant is likely to be commissioned during the course of the year 2024-25 and will be a great addition to FACT’s business, which has shown steady growth over the recent years.

The last financial year saw FACT recording a turnover of around ₹4,400 crore. The current year is likely to end with a turnover of ₹6,000 crore. The rise in business volume to ₹8,000 crore in 2025-26 will be a logical progress for the company that has fought heavy odds, including the COVID-19 pandemic, to emerge successful, said Chairman and Managing Director Kishor Rungta.

The five-lakh-tonnes-per-year complex fertiliser plant will take the total capacity of FACT for fertiliser production to 1.5 million tonnes a year, including the 10-lakh-tonne capacity production now. The new plant will add roughly $2,000 crore a year to the total business turnover for the company.

In the meanwhile, work on the ammonia receiving facility at the South Coal Berth on Cochin port premises has nearly been completed. The South Coal Berth is a dedicated facility for FACT to import ammonia. Work on the berth has been completed and the required installations are now being set up.

The facility has been developed under the Sagarmala project with the support of the Union government. It is expected to be ready within a month and ammonia can be imported as and when required.

FACT recorded a profit of more than ₹281 crore in the first half of 2022-23 compared to the profit of ₹76 crore during the same period the previous financial year.