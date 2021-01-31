New facilities at Traco Cable

E.P. Jayarajan, Minister for Industries, inaugurated a new office building and commissioned a set of new machinery at the public sector Traco Cable Limited unit at Irumbanam on Saturday.
The Minister said the operations of Traco Cable would be expanded and that no interest would be levied on the financial help extended to the company.
He said acquisition of land for the proposed electronics park at Amballoor would be intensified.
Mr. Jayarajan said the problems facing the agricultural sector also affected the industrial sector in the State. He called for finding immediate solutions to problems affecting the farm sector as a measure to address the overall slackness in the economy. Those who had completed 10 years of temporary service in PSUs would be made permanent employees, he said.
Anoop Jacob, MLA, presided over the inauguration of the facilities. Industries Principal Secretary Mohammed Hanish; Traco Cable managing director Prasad Mathew; and chairperson of Thripunithura Municipality, Rama Santhosh, were among those who spoke on the occasion.
