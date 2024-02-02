New Executive Director for BPCL Kochi Refinery

February 02, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

M. Sankar has been appointed as Executive Director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Kochi Refinery.

He assumed charge on February 1. He was looking after the operations of the refinery and petrochemical complex of the Kochi Refinery prior to his new role, according to a release.

A chemical engineer with over 35 years of experience, he has been engaged in project management, technical services, supply chain optimisation and strategy. He has also been part of various working group committees in refining and petrochemical sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

He took over from Abhai Raj Singh Bhandari, who has been appointed as the head of BPCL’s Mumbai Refinery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.