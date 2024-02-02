GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New Executive Director for BPCL Kochi Refinery

February 02, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
M. Sankar who has taken over as Executive Director of BPCL-Kochi Refinery

M. Sankar has been appointed as Executive Director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Kochi Refinery.

He assumed charge on February 1. He was looking after the operations of the refinery and petrochemical complex of the Kochi Refinery prior to his new role, according to a release.

A chemical engineer with over 35 years of experience, he has been engaged in project management, technical services, supply chain optimisation and strategy. He has also been part of various working group committees in refining and petrochemical sectors.

He took over from Abhai Raj Singh Bhandari, who has been appointed as the head of BPCL’s Mumbai Refinery.

