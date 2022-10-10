Kochi

New Ernakulam Rural Additional SP takes charge

Biji George T. has assumed charge as the Additional Superintendent of Police of Ernakulam Rural. He was serving as Additional SP in Pathanamthitta district. A resident of Koonammavu, he had also served with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and District Crime Records Bureau.


