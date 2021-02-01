Kochi

New ECHS polyclinic building opened

A new building for the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic at Painavu in Idukki district was commissioned on Sunday by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

The building was constructed by the PWD at a cost of ₹1.15 crore. Over 2,000 ex-servicemen are dependent on the polyclinic.

The inaugural function was attended, among others, by Roshy Augustine, MLA, and senior officers of the Indian Navy and the district administration, according to a communication.

