New driving test regulations challenged before Kerala HC

May 02, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Even as the driving school unions launched an indefinite strike on Thursday in protest against the new regulations for driving tests, a batch of writ petitions have been filed before the Kerala High court challenging them.

The court is likely to pronounce an interim order on Friday on the petitions filed by the Kerala Motor Driving School Instructors and Workers Associations and others seeking to stay the Transport Commissioner’s circular in this regard.

‘Conditions illegal’

According to the petitioners, the additional conditions imposed by the Transport Commissioner are illegal and contrary to the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules. The Act and rules do not prescribe any criteria for driving tests. The government was trying to impose unnecessary restrictions and conditions to ruin the driving schools.

They pointed out that the circular had prescribed that for getting a two-wheeler licence, one should use motorcycles with shift gear lever on the left foot for test driving. In fact, two types of two-wheelers are available — one is a scooter in which the gear is on the left handle and the other motorcycle. The Motor Vehicles Act and rules do not stipulate that only motorcycles with gear lever on the foot should be used during the test.

Yet another regulation is that vehicles which have crossed 15 years should not be used for driving tests. The only stipulation in the rules is that the vehicles brought for testing should have certificate of fitness. Interestingly enough, the government prescribed such a regulation when the age for phasing out vehicles had been increased from 20 to 22 years by amending Rules 260 of the Motor Vehicles Rules in March 2024.

Test ground upgrading

The rules do not prescribe age limit for vehicles used for driving test purposes. The upgradation of testing grounds were required to better assess the driving skills of candidates appearing for driving tests.

The circular also limited the number of candidates allowed to participate in the test to 30. It was illegal and without justification.

The circular would destroy driving schools as it proposed to entrust the driving testing to private accredited driving training centres, the petitioners said.