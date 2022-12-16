New dormitory for girls to be opened at Thottumugham in Ernakulam

December 16, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Apart from recreational areas, there are rooms where the sick and ailing can be nursed

The Hindu Bureau

Former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, MLA, will inaugurate the new dormitory for girls constructed by Sree Narayana Sevika Samajam on its campus at Thottumugham on Saturday.

The new facility has been dedicated to the memory of the late Justice Usha Sukumaran who was the president of the Samajam for several years. Literary critic M.K. Sanoo will deliver the keynote address.

It has a built-up area of 15,114 sq.ft and 26 rooms. Apart from recreational areas, there are rooms where the sick and ailing can be nursed. An elevator has been installed for the use of residents. A 30-kilowatt solar power plant, to meet a part of its energy requirements, has also been set up.

At present, there are 95 girls under the care of Samajam. There are 14 others between the age group of 22 and 60, and 45 aged above 60.

