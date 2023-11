November 21, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Dr. Sakeena K. took charge as the District Medical Officer (DMO), Ernakulam, on Tuesday. She had served as Additional Director, Public Health, at the Directorate of Health Services. She was also the DMO in Malappuram and Wayanad, according to a communication.

