New District and Sessions judges in Kerala
Eighteen Chief Judicial Magistrates and Principal Sub Judges were promoted as District and Sessions Judges in the Kerala State Higher Judicial Service.
The judicial officers who were promoted as District and Sessions Judges are Subitha Chirakkal, R. Rekha, K.G. Unnikrishnan, S. Lisha, R. Mini, A. Fathima Beevi, S. Ramesh Kumar, Anyas Thayyil, C.R. Ravichandar, Doney Thomas Varghese, Jaya Prabhu, Anit Joseph, A. Jubiya, Jomon John, A. Sameer, K.M. Vani, M. Suhaib and C. R. Bijukumar.
The appointments were made on a recommendation from the Kerala High Court.
