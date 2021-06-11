New Director of Prosecution takes charge

KOCHI

11 June 2021 21:56 IST

Girish Panchu has assumed charge as Director of Prosecution (Administration), Kerala.

He served as Deputy Director of Prosecution in Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kollam districts and has written on legal matters in different publications.

Roy P. Kuriakose has assumed charge as Ernakulam Deputy Director of Prosecution. He will be in charge of, among other responsibilities, coordinating the functioning of assistant public prosecutors, providing legal aid to the police and other departments and conducting the task of prosecution in Chief Judicial Magistrate courts.

