New dialysis unit at Ernakulam General Hospital to be opened on January 19

January 17, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The new dialysis block at the General Hospital, Ernakulam, will be opened on January 19.

The facility was set up at a cost of ₹8 crore. Of that, ₹2-crore assistance was sanctioned under the asset development fund of Hibi Eden, MP, when he was MLA representing the Ernakulam Assembly constituency. Veena George, Minister of Health, will inaugurate the block. Actor Mammootty will be present.

Mr. Eden said the three-storey block has 54 ICU beds for dialysis. There are 54 dialysis units. The other facilities that will be set up include centralised oxygen suction air pipeline, six bio carbonate mixers, help desks, nursing stations, washing area, and rest room for staff members, he added.

Public sector units including Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited had contributed funds for the project. The others who joined hands to fund the project include Rotary Club of Cochin Central, Rotary Club of Cochin Titan, and the Hospital Development Committee, Mr. Eden said.