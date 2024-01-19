GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New dialysis block at Ernakulam General Hospital inaugurated

January 19, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The new dialysis block at the General Hospital, Ernakulam has the facility to carry out haemodialysis for 162 patients in three shifts, according to Veena George, Minister for Health.

The Department of Health would try to provide more funds for peritoneal dialysis in the next fiscal. Currently, around 650 patients are receiving the benefit of peritoneal dialysis at the hospital, she said in her online address after inaugurating the new block set up at a cost of ₹8 crore. Of this, ₹2 crore was allocated under the asset development fund of Hibi Eden, MP, when he functioned as the MLA of Ernakulam Assembly constituency.

Senior actor Mammootty, who was the chief guest, urged the public to take necessary care to avoid lifestyle-related diseases.

The three-storey block has 54 ICU beds and units for dialysis. The public sector units, including Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, had contributed funds towards the project. Others who joined hands to fund the new block includes Rotary Club of Cochin Central, Rotary Club of Cochin Titan and the Hospital Development Committee.

