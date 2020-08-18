New deputy chairman for Cochin Port

KOCHI

18 August 2020 22:09 IST

Cyril C. George has assumed charge as as deputy chairman of Cochin Port Trust. He was working as deputy chairman of Chennai Port.

Mr. George, a native of Thodupuzha, started his career as Labour Officer in Kandla Port in 1987 and has earlier functioned as secretary of Cochin Port during which time he was involved in the development of ICTT, Vallarpadam, and Petronet LNG.

Advertising

Advertising