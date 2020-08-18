Kochi

New deputy chairman for Cochin Port

Cyril C. George has assumed charge as as deputy chairman of Cochin Port Trust. He was working as deputy chairman of Chennai Port.

Mr. George, a native of Thodupuzha, started his career as Labour Officer in Kandla Port in 1987 and has earlier functioned as secretary of Cochin Port during which time he was involved in the development of ICTT, Vallarpadam, and Petronet LNG.

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Aug 18, 2020 10:11:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/new-deputy-chairman-for-cochin-port/article32387969.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story