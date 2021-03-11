Kochi

New Defence PRO takes charge

Commander Atul Pillai has assumed charge as Defence Public Relations Officer in Kochi, replacing Captain Sridhar Warrier.

Cdr. Pillai is an alumnus of the erstwhile Naval Academy, Panjim in Goa, and has undergone specialisation in Gunnery and Missile Warfare at INS Dronacharya, Fort Kochi. He is a native of Kayamkulam Kerala. He has previously worked as instructor at INS Dronacharya, and as executive officer of INS Suvarna at Karwar

Related Articles
