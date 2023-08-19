New decentralised waste treatment plant in Kochi attains optimum capacity

August 19, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Thumboormuzhi model waste treatment plant at Kunnumpuram (Division 36) in the Kochi Corporation has now attained its optimum capacity of treating 2,000 kg of biodegradable waste thus becoming the first such facility to be set up and operated anywhere in the State with the assistance of the Cooperative department.

The facility is being supported by the Edappally Vadakkumbagham Service Cooperative Bank. While inaugurating what is now being regarded as the ‘Edappally Vadakkumbagham@36 model’ here on Saturday, Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh said the model had to be emulated across the State. A material collection facility (MCF) is also being incorporated into the model using its leftover space.

The facility was launched beneath an overbridge along the national highway on March 19 in the immediate aftermath of the fire at the Brahmapuram plant. It was initially started with a capacity of 650 kg and has now being gradually scaled up to the optimum capacity of 2,000 kg.

“Initially, there was much resistance from the people. But I asked them to give it two or three months, and if it was problematic, we would shift it,” said division councillor Ambika Sudarshan who took the initiative to launch it at an investment of around ₹5.50 lakh mobilised through corporate social responsibility funding.

Since then, the Edappally Vadakkumbagham Service Cooperative Bank has joined the initiative and made an investment of not less than ₹10 lakh to help scale up the treatment facility. Now, efforts are on to sell the manure from treatment of waste through the bank.

“This is the first of the 10 such treatment facilities being set up in as many divisions with the support of the Cooperative department. All of them will turn operational in another three to four months and will be scaled up gradually to their optimum capacity of two tonnes. More division councillors are likely to follow suit in the days to come,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar who was also grateful to Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan and department secretary Mini Antony.

He said that even if by a conservative estimate of around 20 tonnes being treated at source and 20 tonnes to be treated by the 10 decentralised plants, it would take off a sizeable 40 tonnes from the waste taken to the Brahmapuram plant. It would also reduce pollution caused by the deployment lorries.

Ms. Sudarshan said that the area where the treatment plant now functioned was previously a badly maintained waste collection point. Now, it spots a beautified look with 150 flower pots being arranged alongside using manure from the plant, she added.