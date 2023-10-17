New deadline set for completion of Mullassery canal restoration work

October 17, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - KOCHI

The district administration has set February 15 as the revised deadline for the completion of the Mullassery canal restoration work.

A meeting convened by the District Collector on Monday asked the contractor, who is implementing the project, to remobilise workers and machinery and take steps to meet the revised deadline.

Incidentally, the project, which is being implemented as part of Operation Breakthrough to mitigate urban flooding, has missed several deadlines.

The work had come to a standstill following the delay in removing water supply and sewage lines drawn through the canal. The inclement weather too had hit the work.

Weather conditions

A host of factors, including weather conditions, would influence the progress of the work, said officials of the Irrigation department.

“The work can be resumed only after the active spell of rain. Bunds need to be constructed to prevent the flow of water into the construction site. Once the weather conditions improve, the work would resume from near the KSRTC bus stand area.

Of the total 800-metre stretch of the canal, the work has been completed in around 200 metres,” an official said.

“Work has been completed at nearly 60 metres near the bus stand area. Of the 150-metre-long stretch in Fashion Street area, the canal work has been completed at a length of nearly 120 metres,” the official added.

Amici curiae report

Meanwhile, A.G. Sunilkumar and Govind Padmanabhan, the amici curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court, have pointed out that several pipes were crossing through the reconstructed portions of the Mullassery canal.

The issue needs to be addressed to avoid possible obstruction in the canal and to ensure free flow of floodwater, they noted.

Several big pipes were also passing through the drainage system from the streets situated on the eastern side of the Mullassery Canal Road.

The pipes occupy more than 60 to 70 per cent of the drainage system. The drains in the area can get easily blocked in due course leading to waterlogging on the streets on the northern side of the Mullassery Canal Road, the report submitted to the court said.