New CRZ regime to benefit 10 coastal grama panchayats in Ernakulam

June 11, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The new Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regime will benefit the 10 coastal grama panchayats in Ernakulam district as they will be re-categorised and included in Zone 2 against the earlier Zone 3. Residential and commercial activities are permitted in Zone 2.

A few others will be included in the two sub zones, 3A and 3B of Zone 3, according to Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) sources. Those areas with a population density of more than 2,161 per sq. km as per the 2011 Census have been designated as CRZ 3A and those with a population density less than 2,161 per sq. km have been categorised as CRZ 3B.

The No Development Zone (NDZ) has been reduced to 50 metres against the earlier 200 metres for seaside areas in Zone 3A. For tidal influenced areas, which are covered in 3B, the NDZ has been reduced to 50 metres against the earlier stipulation of 100 metres or width of the waterbody, whichever is less. The new categorisation has opened up the coast for more development activities, say officials.

Six municipalities such as Paravur, Eloor, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, Thripunithura and Maradu and the Kochi Corporation will come under the regime. The 10 other legally designated urban areas including Chellanam, Cheranalloor, Elamkunnapuzha, Kadamakudy, Kumbalam, Kumbalanghi, Mulavukad, Nayarambalam, Njarakkal and Varapuzha and 15 grama panchayats come under the CRZ regime in Ernakulam.

The KCZMA will hold a public hearing on the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan for the district at the Regional Sports Centre (Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium) on Monday at 10.30 a.m. KCZMA member secretary Suneel Pamidi will make a presentation on the highlights of the plan for the district.

All local bodies will be provided time slots to air their views and concerns about the proposed plan. Later, the general public may submit their suggestions, which will be considered by the KCZMA while finalising the plan. Public hearings were earlier held in seven districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha. Sittings will be held in Thrissur and Malappuram on Tuesday and Wednesday.