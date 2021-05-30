New COVID treatment centre to start functioning today

A 102-bed COVID treatment facility set up by the Kochi Corporation is set to begin functioning at Samudrika Hall on Willingdon Island from Monday onwards.

The beds are equipped with oxygen supply. The facility had been readied last month, but was awaiting final arrangements to be made by the district administration for oxygen supply, said a note from Mayor M. Anilkumar.

With oxygen supply being made available recently, the treatment centre will be inaugurated on Monday. The Cochin Port Trust had earlier agreed to hand the hall over to the corporation to set up the COVID care facility.

It will begin functioning with a few beds initially, and will gradually be scaled up, Mr. Anilkumar said.