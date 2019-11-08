New company on cards to manage Water Metro

Plans are afoot to create a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for independently operating and managing Kochi Water Metro. The new company will be operational in a month’s time.

“Kochi Metro Rail Limited [KMRL] will hold 51% stake, and the State will have 49% stake in the SPV. The procedure to create it is under way, and the Article of Association of the company is under vetting. There will be three representatives each from the government and KMRL on its board,” Alkesh K. Sharma, managing director of KMRL, told The Hindu during an interaction.

Water Metro is a State-funded project, bankrolled by German funding agency KfW. “The whole idea of creating an SPV is that once the State, which holds the assets, is able to monetise the project — and we would be happy to monetise it — the SPV can offload its shares to a new entity,” Mr. Sharma said.

The project, in the meantime, is on course with eight to 10 terminals being ready by September-October next year.

“We have already awarded tenders for eight, and tenders for another 11 are in the evaluation process. In short, we will have about 20 junctions ready by the end of next year. The boats being built by the Cochin Shipyard are all battery-operated. We want to turn Kochi into a hub of integrated green transport, with more e-autos and e-bikes linking up with the green ferry,” he said.

The canals are being rejuvenated and made navigable in a 42-month project with the support of a Dutch consortium, which, Mr. Sharma said, would also bring in ‘soft components’ like landscaping to elevate the urban aesthetics.

Mr. Sharma also sought to allay fears about the Water Metro terminal in Fort Kochi sounding the death knell for the Chinese fishing nets on the seafront. “The fear is unfounded. The nets, very few in number, will not be disturbed at all. IIT Madras had done a study. And since the boats have an aluminium hull, there will be least disturbance to fishers’ livelihood as well,” he said, ruling out relocation of the nets.

Insisting that sustainability and conservation top the priorities of KMRL, he said the family entertainment zone being planned over 30 acres at Kakkanad would also be a wholesome sustainable model conforming to LEED gold standards, with green cover, water conservation and waste and energy management systems.

“The plan is to provide a one-stop weekend getaway for everyone in a family, from kids to the elderly. The zone will also have food courts, cultural spheres, a bit of theatre, adventure activities and the like so as to make it a day-long experience,” Mr. Sharma said.