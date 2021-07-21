Kochi

New Commander for Coast Guard in Kerala

N. Ravi  

Deputy Inspector General N. Ravi has taken over as the new Commander of Coast Guard in Kerala and Mahe.

He assumed charge from DIG Sanatan Jena.

Mr. Ravi joined the Coast Guard in 1995 and is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He has commanded Interceptor Boat C-136, Fast Patrol Vessel Sarojini Naidu, Offshore Patrol Vessel Varuna and Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel Vishwast.

His shore appointments include postings as Joint Director of Ships Acquisition, Chief of Staff at Andaman and Nicobar Command, and as Principal Director (Logistics) at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.


Comments
