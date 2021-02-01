New Command Medical Officer takes charge

KOCHI

01 February 2021 22:20 IST

Surgeon Rear Admiral Dinesh Sharma has assumed charge as Command Medical Officer at the Southern Naval Command (SNC) here.

He is an alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, and was commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services in December 1985. He is a public health specialist with vast experience and acquired his MD degree in Preventive and Social Medicine from Bombay University in 1993.

He has served in various important tri-service and naval hospitals/establishments, including as Professor of Community Medicine in AFMC, and staff appointments at the office of DGAFMS/Min of Defence, and Naval Headquarters, New Delhi. In his earlier stint in Kochi, he commanded INHS Sanjivani from 2015 to 2017.

