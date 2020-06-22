New Command Medical Officer takes charge

Surgeon Rear Admiral Arti Sarin has assumed charge as the Command Medical Officer of the Southern Naval Command headquartered in Kochi.
An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, she was commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services in 1985. She has the distinction of having completed two postgraduate degrees --MD in Radiology at AFMC Pune and DNB Radiation Oncology from the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.
In a long naval career, she has done tenures at the Naval Science and Technology Laboratory in Visakhapatnam, and served in the naval hospitals in Port Blair, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, and Mumbai.
She has been in Kochi now since February this year and has been spearheading the the Command’s fight against COVID-19 by overseeing the quarantine facilities in the naval command.
Her spouse, Surgeon Rear Admiral C.S. Naidu, at present serving as Command Medical Officer, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam.
