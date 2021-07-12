New Collector assumes office

The newly appointed District Collector Narasimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy assumed office on Monday. Mr. Reddy, who was formerly the District Collector of Pathanamthitta, succeeds Seeram Sambasiva Rao who has been posted as the new Director of Survey and Land Records Department. Mr. Reddy was welcomed to the collectorate by Additional District Magistrate C. Mohammed Rafeeque.

Mr. Rao was also present to officially hand over charge along with Deputy Collectors N. Ramla, Shamin Sebastian, and Anitha Kumari. Mr. Reddy, a 2013 batch IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh, had held several key posts earlier such as the Director of Civil Supplies Department and the Registrar of the Department of Cooperation. He had also served as Assistant Collector and Sub Collector in Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively.