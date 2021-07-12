Kochi

New Collector assumes office

New District Collector Narasimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy, who assumed office in Kozhikode on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

The newly appointed District Collector Narasimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy assumed office on Monday. Mr. Reddy, who was formerly the District Collector of Pathanamthitta, succeeds Seeram Sambasiva Rao who has been posted as the new Director of Survey and Land Records Department. Mr. Reddy was welcomed to the collectorate by Additional District Magistrate C. Mohammed Rafeeque.

Mr. Rao was also present to officially hand over charge along with Deputy Collectors N. Ramla, Shamin Sebastian, and Anitha Kumari. Mr. Reddy, a 2013 batch IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh, had held several key posts earlier such as the Director of Civil Supplies Department and the Registrar of the Department of Cooperation. He had also served as Assistant Collector and Sub Collector in Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2021 11:56:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/new-collector-assumes-office/article35290557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY