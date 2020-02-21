Kochi

New Chief Staff Officer for Training takes charge at SNC

Rear Admiral Antony George

Rear Admiral Antony George  

Rear Admiral Antony George hails from Alappuzha

Rear Admiral Antony George assumed charge as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) on Thursday at the Southern Naval Command (SNC).

A graduate from St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi, he is an Anti-Submarine Warfare Specialist and hails from Alappuzha.

During his illustrious career spanning over 32 years, he was Fleet ASW Officer of the Western Fleet and commanded Missile Corvette INS Khanjar and the Guided Missile Frigate INS Tarkash (which he commissioned in Kaliningrad, Russia).

He was the first Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff in charge of “Staff Requirements” before the present appointment.

Comments
