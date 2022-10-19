New CCTV cameras installed at Eloor-Edayar industrial region to check Periyar pollution

CCTV cameras with night vision facility installed in the Edayar industrial region as part of efforts to check pollution of the Periyar. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Nine CCTV cameras with night vision facility have been installed at select points in the Eloor-Edayar industrial area to check pollution of the Periyar.

The lack of proper surveillance had stood in the way of efforts by the authorities to ascertain the source of increasing pollution incidents reported near the industrial stretch.

Seven cameras will be set up in the Eloor-Edayar belt. Two cameras have been planned in the FACT compound, according to officials of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB). CCTV footage will be sent to the main reception unit at the Environment Surveillance Centre of the PCB at Eloor. The cameras were provided by Keltron at an estimate cost of ₹27 lakh.

The board had installed around eight cameras in 2013 on both sides of the Periyar at Eloor and Edayar at a cost of ₹1.25 crore. But poor maintenance and absence of regular monitoring resulted in the system turning defunct. Besides, the process of replacing faulty cameras was hit by red tape.

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management had pulled up the authorities for the inordinate delay in installing new cameras.

A display board was also set up at FACT Junction to inform the public of the water quality in the river and the air quality levels in the industrial area. Interestingly, it had always displayed the same readings.