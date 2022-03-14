New case against celebrity makeup artist

Police cast net wide for accused on the run

KOCHI

The city police have slapped the celebrity makeup artist Aneez Anzari with yet another case for alleged sexual harassment. He is on the run and now faces four such cases. The police, however, are yet to register a case on a complaint by a Malayalee woman settled in Australia. The latest case was registered based on the complaint received by email. A case will be registered on the complaint from the Australia-based petitioner on getting a signed copy of the complaint. Both the complaints are similar to the first four ones and accused the artist of sexual harassment at his studio during the course of the bridal makeup, said police sources. IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) has been evoked against the accused. Meanwhile, the police claim to be closing in on the accused with all the airports alerted and look-out circulars issued. He had reportedly gone absconding once the allegations surfaced on the social media.