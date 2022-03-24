New campus for Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth
KOCHI
The new campus of Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, a deemed-to-be-university, at Onakkur in Piravom near here will be operational next academic year.
The campus coming up on 60 acres, will have the capacity to accommodate over 3,000 students across various departments. A major chunk of the varsity's new investment plans has been earmarked for the new campus, according to a release.
The funds will also be used to modernise the city campus on Warriam Road. The facelift will be complete before the beginning of the coming academic year, it said.
