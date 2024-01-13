New auxiliary bishop for Vijayapuram diocese

January 13, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Justine Alexander Madathiparambil has been appointed auxiliary bishop of the diocese of Vijayapuram. His appointment by the Pope was announced at Vimalagiri Matha Cathedral by bishop Sebastian Thekkethecheril. The new appointee has been the vicar general of the Vijayapuram diocese over the last five years, said a communication here. He was born in April 1972 at Pampanar and is the son of Alexander and Theresa. He completed his studies at the Infant Jesus minor seminary, Kottayam, and Carmelgiri St. Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary in Aluva. He was ordained a priest in 1996.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.